Starkville organization needing volunteers to help paint murals

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Do you like to paint? Do you like to get outside? Can you carve out a couple of hours of free time on Friday?

If your answer is “yes”, Starkville is the place for you this Friday.

The Mississippi State University Fred Carl Junior Small Town Center is looking for volunteers to help paint street murals and crosswalks along University Drive in Starkville.

The Small Town Center helped Starkville secure a $25,000 Bloomberg grant for the project.

It will feature a large mural of ringing cowbells near University Drive and Camp Street and cowbell-themed designs at nine crosswalks along the road connecting Starkville and MSU.

The first phase will go from 8 AM until Noon on Friday, and the second phase will go from 3 until 7 PM.

There will be food trucks on-site and a community party featuring live music and kids’ activities from 3 to 7.