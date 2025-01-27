Starkville Parks and Rec hosts grand opening for new splash pad

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Parks and Rec hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new splash pad at JL King Park after almost 2 years of work.

Not only was this special for the city of Starkville, but it was also a special day for the Taylor family.

Helen Taylor, the head of Brickfire and the Mother of State Representative Cheikh Taylor was honored for her work and dedication to the younger generations of Starkville.

She says they surprised her with this dedication, and her family from Mississippi, New York, and Atlanta were there to see it.

Representative Taylor said his mother has always wanted what’s best for the community, and this will help Starkville invest in the youth.

“It means that I am being recognized for some of the things I’ve done and I appreciate the community for it. They’ve been very supportive to me ever since we’ve been here, so I appreciate everybody,” said Taylor.

“My mother, Helen Taylor, served this community over 50 years and now is being celebrated for the work she’s done in community development and economic development, culture, arts programs, Black Hills Festival, which we used to put on years and years and years, but it all belongs to the children. And so from after-school to summer camps to everyday programming, it’s all been about Helen Taylor wanting the best for her community and all children in this community. So we’re celebrating that moment that,” said Cheikh Taylor.

