Starkville Parks and Recreation crafting new 10-year plan

Some of the products of the last plan are Cornerstone Park, McKee and J.L. King. Proving the plan could be big for the community.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Parks and Recreation is in the process of crafting a new 10 year plan.

The products of the last plan are: Cornerstone Park, McKee and J.L. King renovations, and more.

The project is meant to determine what the community wants and needs, and deliver what the city can do.

This community involvement is what underpins Starkville’s Parks Department, said Kayla Davenport, the Starkville Parks and Recreation director of marketing and sponsorship.

“The purpose of parks is to just offer spaces and programs and for people to be proud of and feel that they can come and visit,” Davenport said. “And have stuff that they can do and be involved in and just, you know, be a support pillar for the community.”

Another aspect of the plan is to look at future trends and plans for maintenance.

Starkville resident Brandess Nettles said the parks have always been a pillar in her life.

“I remember playing here as a kid, so I’d like the same for my kids,” Nettles said. “We have some good memories.”

Samuel Turner an area local recounts his memories of the park.

“When I was a kid my grandmother used to take me to that park,” Turner said. “Now it’s growing every day and I love it. I love what they’re doing here.”

Nettles wants to see more indoor options.

“I know we have a lot of outdoor activities, but I would love for an indoor facility,” Nettles said. “Something that we can go to on a rainy day or something that keeps the kids busy, active, out of trouble in the community. And just a place to all hang out.”

Davenport said the parks are always looking to improve.

“We have so many different parks and so many facilities and so many different programs and activities that we offer,” Davenport said. “And we’re constantly trying to offer new things and do new stuff.”

Nettles is excited for the future of the parks.

“I’m excited. A beautiful park is what you want to come to,” Nettles said. “You don’t want to come to a park where you don’t feel safe or comfortable.”

Turner said he’s happy with the direction the parks have been taking.

“I really am happy with what they’re doing right now,” Turner said. “And I can’t really say much that they need to do better. I mean maybe make a better public restroom, but I mean, that’s about it. But I love what they’re doing here. These pickleball courts. Greatest idea they could have made. I mean, they’re bringing people out here every single day. So I’m proud of that.”

The final draft of the Starkville Parks and Recreation 10 year plan will be ready in July.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.