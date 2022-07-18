Starkville PD honors trailblazer who passed away

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A late Starkville police officer who broke barriers and became a trailblazer in her career is honored by her former agency.

In the early sixties, Margaret Wade joined the department and became SPD’s first female parking enforcement officer, amongst other roles.

She eventually took over as administrative assistant for the department, responsible for payroll and budgeting, scheduling, and other secretary duties for the chief of police.

Wade’s dedication and hard work lead to another milestone in her career, earning the rank of sergeant. the first woman in Starkville to do so.

Wade would later transition her career as supervisor over the telecommunications division to Municipal Court Clerk for the City of Starkville.

That’s where she made a notable encounter with non-other than Josh Cash.

She processed Cash’s paperwork when he was arrested in 1965.

She leaves behind three children and is remembered as a hard-working, compassionate, and transformative figure.