STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville PD used its Facebook page try and reach out to an attempted aggravated assault suspect.

Dionte Doss, 33, has four active attempted assault warrants from a May 15 shooting.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened at Chandler Park Apartments in Starkville.

The department asked Doss to turn himself into the Starkville Police Department.