Starkville plans to make walking, biking in town more accessible

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Starkville is making walking and biking more accessible throughout the city.

You may have noticed cones around Highway 182.

Starting at Old West Point Road and along 182, crews are replacing one of the lanes going east to add a biking and walking path.

The path will connect to College View and the College View Apartments.

The mayor said the move will benefit everyone in the city.

“[It’s] our opportunity to try to offer alternative methods of transportation to everyone. Whether it’s walking, biking, cars but cars certainly have become problematic because there are just not enough parking places around on campus, you’ve got ball games and that sort of thing and you’ve got lots of activities going on. So this is another way for us to offer exercise and offer transportation,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Spruill said MDOT also issued a grant that will fund similar projects along Spring Street, Russell Street, and Highway 12.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter