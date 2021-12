Starkville police department k9 Kojack receives new gear

STARKVILLE,Miss. (WCBI)- One K9 is getting a new piece of body armor for his wardrobe.

Starkville Police department’s K9 Kojack receives a bullet and stab protective vest.

Kojack was sworn into the force back in September.

The donation comes from a non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9’s Incorporated.

Their mission is to assist dog of law enforcement and related agencies across the U.S.