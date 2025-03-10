Starkville Police Department make arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – On Friday, March 7, the Starkville Police Department arrested 25-year-old Julian Monsibias-Perches who is from Del Rios Texas, for possession of a weapon by a felon and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

At 1:20 p.m., E911 dispatched officers to Tomlinson Drive to the report of gunshots.

Officers responded to the scene and set up around the residence.

Monsibias-Perches then came out of the home and surrendered to law enforcement.

No injuries were reported.

Monsibias-Perches was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail, and he is on parole in Texas.

