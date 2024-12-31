Starkville Police Department mourns the loss of k9 comrade Kojack
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department is mourning the loss of k9 Kojack.
He passed away unexpectedly on December 26 due to a medical emergency while at a boarding facility.
Kojack joined the force in 2021 and served faithfully alongside Cpl. Parker Madeen for three years.
Starkville D-d said in a Facebook post that “his presence will be deeply missed”.
Our thoughts are with the Madeen family during this difficult time.