Owners of pit bull breeds in Verona required to register dogs

The recent hiring of an animal control officer allows the town to start enforcing a dangerous animals ordinance

VERONA, MISS. (WCBI) – According to Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn, his office is receiving more reports of stray dogs, particularly pit bulls, roaming city streets.

“According to our city ordinance, a pit bull is deemed a vicious animal, requires certain things such as a concrete slab, fencing, and a top over it. Has to be muzzled if it is outside on a leash,” said Chief Nunn.

The ordinance mandates that owners of any pit bull breed must register their dog at City Hall. There is also a leash law, requiring that all pets in the city be kept in an enclosed area or on a leash.

Jason Lessel is the owner of North Mississippi Animal Care and Control Associates. He was recently hired as the animal control officer for Verona.

“We have seen some areas where people said the dogs are being abandoned after people move out of rental houses, that could be an animal cruelty abandonment case, which is criminal. We are just trying to help the town be a safer place,” Lessel said.

The ordinance providing for the control of dangerous animals has been on the books for a long time. But it hasn’t been enforced. Now, that is changing.

“Right now we have been giving out verbal and written warnings, next steps, fixing to start doing citations, means they would have to come to court and see a judge,” Lessel said.

The registration fee is $50 per dog, and it must be renewed yearly.

The ordinance has been on the books since 2006.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.