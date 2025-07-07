Local fireworks shops close for the season

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The holiday has passed, but some fireworks stands are still seeing a few final sales.

Candi Nabors has worked for Orbit Fireworks for over 20 years.

And like always, she said the 4th of July was the company’s busiest day of the season.

“Everybody came in on the 3rd kind of slow, but that was to be expected. The 4th, when the sun went down, everybody started showing up, and everything went great. We had a good show,” said Nabors.

Some shelves are now empty since workers restocked on the 4th.

According to CBS, more than 95% of fireworks sold in the US come from China.

Earlier this year, President Trump approved a temporary 145% tariff on some Chinese goods.

That rate was later reduced to 30% after a short-term trade agreement.

Nabors said only a few items were affected by the tariffs.

“Everything was pretty much the same. The only thing that has had just a little bit of an increase is our TV table stuff that we call. It had a little bit of an increase, but it didn’t hurt the sales. Everybody was still buying, pleased, and everything was fine. We did good,” said Nabors.

Nabors said she is grateful for faithful customers who keep the business running.

“We just appreciate all of our customers. We thank y’all very much. Hope y’all had a great holiday and see you New Year’s,” said Nabors.

All of Orbit’s locations around the Golden Triangle closed Sunday night, July 6.

The stores will reopen again close to Christmas.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.