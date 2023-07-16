Starkville Police Department respond to a head-on fatal collision on Highway 25

South of Highway 12, a car traveling northbound on the southbound side of Highway 25 collided head-on with a vehicle traveling south.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -On July 13 around noon, the Starkville Police Department responded to a head-on fatal collision on Highway 25.

Both drivers were flown to Memphis for further treatment.

Mary Ann Green, 66, of Columbus later passed away on July 15.

