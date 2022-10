Starkville police investigate Sunday night shooting at apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a Sunday night shooting.

Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. at Sandhill Arms Apartment complex on Sand Road.

One person was injured in the incident.

SPD is not releasing any additional information about the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter