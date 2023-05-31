Starkville police make 2 arrests in separate robbery cases

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in separate robbery investigations.

Dontavious Lucious was charged with robbery.

Meanwhile, Tyverius Nichols is facing an armed robbery charge.

Investigators said both incidents happened on separate days. One happened at a home and the other happened at an apartment.

However, those alleged hold-ups did happen on Garrard Road.

No injuries were reported.

SPD said the victims and the suspects knew each other in both cases.

