Starkville Police make three weapons arrests

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men are facing charges after Starkville Police say they had weapons, and were felons.

Bobby Ivy, 34, and Curtis Johnson, 29, are charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

David Fair, 42, is charged with 3 counts of the same charge, as well as a Possession of a Stolen Weapon charge.

The three were pulled over yesterday near the intersection of Highway 12 and Louisville Street.

During a roadside investigation, police discovered the three illegally had weapons.

A fourth person inside the vehicle, the driver, was questioned and released.

Ivy has since bonded out of jail.

As for Johnson and Fair, they remain in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

