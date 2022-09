STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Police need your help finding a suspect accused of armed robbery.

Tavion Pegues allegedly stole a firearm and other property on Mercantile Street Friday morning.

SPD would like Pegues to turn himself in.

Otherwise, if you have any information, contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.