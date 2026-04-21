Starkville Police provide tips on how to avoid auto burglaries

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There have been 15 cars stolen in Starkville since October First. What did they all have in common?

Their doors were unlocked.

Not only that, there were also 129 auto burglaries, and 37 guns stolen.

Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard said there is an easy 2-step defense to keep from contributing to these statistics: remove your valuables from your car and lock it.

Starkville PD reminds people on social media every night. It’s called the 9 pm routine.

Ballard says to remind your neighbors to do the same.

Auto Burglary is an easy crime that some car owners make easier.

One person can be responsible for multiple burglaries and can victimize an entire neighborhood in one night.

Starkville PD has a new tool to investigate these and other crimes.

“We have a program, also, called Community Connect. That’s where if you have a home security system, just let the police know. We’ll push out information. It’s a modern-day Neighborhood Watch. If you don’t know about Community Connect, come to our website, Starkville Police Community Connect. It’s a way we can all work together as a community to help prevent crime, and it combines resources of our video cameras and resources our homeowners might have, in order develop leads in order to hold those accountable who commit these crimes,” said Chief Ballard.

Chief Ballard said it is especially important for gun owners to make sure their weapons are secure. Stolen guns often end up being used in other, more violent crimes

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