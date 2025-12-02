Starkville Police pushes 9PM reminder after Ole Miss jersey theft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The 122nd Egg Bowl brought more than football drama this year — it also sparked a conversation about basic security after an Ole Miss player’s jersey was stolen before kickoff.

Starkville used the situation as part of its nightly social media campaign that aims to reduce property crime.

The Egg Bowl rivalry is intense every year, but this season’s matchup came with off-field controversy after Ole Miss player, Trindad Chambliss’ jersey was allegedly stolen before the game.

Former Rebels Head Coach Lane Kiffin and others have claimed Mississippi State fans may have broken into the locker room.

Starkville Police later suggested on social media that an unlocked door may have played a role — something they say is a much more common problem.

“If you are going to have valuables inside somewhere, then you need to make sure that the doors are secured, preventing some type of entry,” Robert Eguires said. “People can force their way into places it has happened however, most of this is a crime of opportunity, and if they are defeated by a lock, they just go on about their business. But in this case, as well as the other cases, we consistently post about the 9 PM routine.”

For several years now, SPD has used its 9 p.m. routine, posting reminders on social media every night to encourage people to lock doors and secure valuables.

“The goal is that someone will see the post and take a second to think, did I lock my doors, are my belongings inside and secured?” Eguires said. “So the hope there is just that we get people to check their doors and double-check to make sure that everything is secured.”

SPD Detective Sergeant Robert Eguires said over 90% of burglaries in Starkville involve unlocked doors, not forced entry.

“Very rarely, do we find places where they have been force-entry where windows have been broken or doors have been forced open so it’s just to bring the public awareness to if you could lock your doors, we may possibly be preventing crime and as well as bringing your items inside,” Eguires said.

SPD said firearms and other dangerous items continue to be stolen from unlocked homes and vehicles — another reminder of why the department stresses the 9 p.m. routine.

