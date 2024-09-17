Starkville prepares for construction on Highway 182

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – What started as a small project, morphed into a game changer.

“It’s the largest project we’ve ever done. It’s the largest funding that we’ve ever received from federal and state we’ve gotten from both, and we’ve put our own money into it too,” Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Now that the money is in place, Starkville is ready to roll with a new look.

“At its core, it’s replacing all drainage, water, and sewer, then all of the electrical comes underground, so as you look down the corridor, the view shed, as we call it, really cleans up,” said Cody Burnett, the city engineer for Starkville.

Before all of that work can happen, there will be a few growing pains.

Work is scheduled to begin next week.

“There will be traffic disruptions, there will be lane closures, but we have a very robust traffic control plan to make it as navigable as possible, but at the end of the day, we have to build the project, so some of those things come along with it,” said Burnett.

Revitalization construction will begin on the West end of 182 around Long Street and end in the east by Old West Point Rd.

The two-year project is revitalizing a key entrance into Starkville.

City leaders believe visitors and business owners will benefit from the improvements.

“And I think it’s very important that we look our best and provide those good feelings and good vibes for coming into the city as well as a place for property owners and development to go,” said Spruill.

New sidewalks and bike lanes will be added, once the building and utility work is complete.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.