Starkville receiving some new street art on University Drive

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Street Art is a very popular form of art that is spreading quickly all over the world.

The city of Starkville is one of the latest cities to join this trend.

Students and community volunteers are teaming up to design University Drive by small town center with the goal in mind to connect the University and the community.

Artists feel that the art isn’t only to brighten other’s days but to also create a safer community

There will be a road closure between University drive beginning noon Thursday through 8 o clock pm Friday