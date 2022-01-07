Starkville residents mourn the loss of child killed in a shooting

STARKVILLE,Miss. (WCBI)- As we continue to learn more about this investigation, Starkville residents have growing concerns following the devastating shooting.

In Starkville, citizens tell me it’s like living inside of a nightmare.

Wednesday night’s incident wasn’t just one shooting on one street. There were multiple locations.

“That baby was only 9-years-old, he didn’t get to live his whole life ahead of him. They need to stop all the anger and really the madness,” a Starkville resident said.

One Starkville community is shaken up after Lasang Kemp was gunned down while sitting in a vehicle.

Kemp was fatally shot here Santa Anita Drive on Wednesday night. Residents say senseless acts of crime need to stop before another community member is hurt or possibly killed.

Some residents won’t go on camera out of fear for their safety.

” It wish it was some kind of way they can stop because its innocent kids out here getting killed over gun violence,” a Starkville resident said.

And Community members are ‘pleading’ to put the weapons down.

” They don’t think about playing basketball and stuff anymore. They want to sell drugs and get guns. Then next thing you know, they get to fighting and next thing you know they’re ready to kill,” a Starkville resident said.

” A lot of people don’t even want to leave their house and go to the store or anything. Our community has changed,” a Starkville resident said.

Homeowner Candace Rice always reminds her children to be aware of their surroundings while in the neighborhood.

” I talk to my son about that. People are right here getting violent, shooting people and all that stuff, ” Candance Rice said.

“Man, they’re just killing each other for nothing,” a Starkville resident said.

For now, residents are trying to come together.

” It’s really devastating for a person to lose a child. I wish my condolences to the family, a Starkville resident said.

If you have any information,Contact the Starkville Police Department.

This incident remains under investigation.