Starkville restaurant cooks meals for residents, relief workers in Winona

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville restaurant is serving up disaster relief in Winona, one plate at a time.

The staff at Restaurant Tyler spent Tuesday morning and early afternoon cooking up around 300 meals for residents and relief workers in tornado-stricken Winona.

Restaurant owner, Ty Thames was contacted by World Central Kitchen to provide three days’ worth of meals for the people there.

World Central Kitchen has been feeding people affected by disasters since 2010. Their crews coordinate with local chefs and suppliers to bring fresh, hot comfort food in the immediate aftermath of those disasters.

“You know food is something that can bring comfort, and so, we’re just going to provide some comfort food, and hopefully feed the people, not only in need but the people that are working to help others get back to where they need to be,” said Thames.

Thames and his crew made their first delivery this afternoon. They will be handling the meals through Thursday.

