Starkville retailer see many last minute shoppers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s the weekend before Christmas, and well, Starkville was anything but quiet.

Many were in the city shopping for that last-minute gift before Good Ole Saint Nick makes his arrival early Thursday morning.

The countdown to Christmas is on, and many are racing about to find that special gift for the people they love. Bryan Day, store manager of Academy Sports says things have picked up this holiday season.

“Definitely, this time of year we have a lot more foot traffic than normal, but usually it ramps up this last week, week and a half right before Christmas,” he said.

He said people are coming in trying to snag those holiday deals. Day said that the academy has been running specials on its most popular items for the past month.

“A lot of really good deals are at Academy a lot of people are looking for those deals in our apparel section we have buy one get one 50 percent off so a lot of people are taking advantage of those kind of deals we also have a lot of like different sports equipment that has been on hot deal specials basically since thanksgiving so we’ve seen a lot of upticks in our bikes, basketball goals that kind of stuff that’s been on hot deals people looking for those deals,” Day said

But, as the season comes to a close. The Academy is gearing up for another wave of people before the year ends. Day says that January can be slow, but people will be coming in to find those end of the year deals or return those Christmas gifts that just weren’t the right fit.

“January’s kind of a slow month in retail in general, however a lot of people are coming in doing swaps on stuff that didn’t fit quite right or wasn’t quite what they were looking for,” he said. “They’re also looking for anything that might go clearance. A lot of companies do clearance events in January so looking for deals with those clearance items.”

Whatever the case may be, academy and its Starkville neighbors are welcoming the traffic and the customers. Day said they’re gearing up as customers stream in after Christmas seeking out those clearance sales.

