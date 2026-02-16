Starkville Rotary Club hosts Rotary Classic Rodeo

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For over 20 years, the Starkville Rotary Club has hosted its Rotary Classic Rodeo.

Rotary members say this event took almost a year of planning and is a 2-day professional rodeo.

Matt Bowen of the Rodeo Committee says they have around 6,000 people show up every year, about 3,000 each night.

Bowen says the event typically raises $40,000 for local charities, and they gave out about $12,000 each night.

And he says this wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers.

“We’re really grateful for the Rotarians that show up, but also 4H Oktibbeha County, Oktibbeha Young Leaders, and the Rotary Interact Club here, as well as some Starkville Academy and Starkville High School kids showed up to help, and that’s always wonderful. It can’t be done without them. As they said, they have a ton more energy than some of our older guys up here do. So, we’re excited to have them as well,” said Bowen.

Along with the events that come with rodeo, there were pony rides and a petting zoo for the kids.

