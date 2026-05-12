Starkville Rotary Club recognizes those who serve in and around the community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Several times a year, the Rotary Club of Starkville recognizes people serving in and around the community.

Last night, they recognized a few of their own at the club’s annual awards banquet.

The banquet is a time to recognize those who go above and beyond for the club and the community, and those who demonstrate the organization’s motto, “Service Above Self.”

Among the honorees were Candy Crecink for Non-Rotarian Community Service for her work throughout the Starkville Community; the Service Above Self award went to Chris Brown; and the Distinguished Service Awards to Joe Thompson and Nancy Hargrove.

“You know, a lot of times we have speakers; we have guests, and we learn a lot from these people, but tonight we get to celebrate our own Rotarians that really make Rotary what it is,” said Starkville Rotary President Susan Seal.

WCBI’s own Chief Videographer, Ronny Smith, was also singled out for the President’s Award.

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