Starkville Rotary is set to host charity rodeo event for local groups

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Valentine’s weekend will also be a weekend of family-friendly entertainment in Starkville.

The Starkville Rotary Club is hosting the annual Rotary Classic Rodeo on the nights of February 13 and 14.

The two-day event helps raise money for a number of organizations in the area.

The Mississippi Horse Park is set to host a large crowd of people for competition and entertainment this weekend.

The annual Rotary Rodeo Classic is set to take over the arena.

It’s 2 days of fun and excitement, but it’s also a major fundraiser for the Starkville Rotary Club.

Co-chair for the event, Michael Kunkle, said it is fulfilling to represent the educational and community service initiatives in the area.

“The whole thing behind Rotary is service above self,” Kunkle said. “It is giving service above ourselves to the local community. That is why we do this to help things in the community. Rotary’s big project has been going on for 30-plus years, and that is eradicating Polio worldwide.”

Cowboys and cowgirls will compete for prize money and to qualify for a spot in national competitions.

For the younger crowd, there are pony rides and a petting zoo.

“The coolest things about rodeo when it comes to town is it gives the average fan a little insight into the Western and cowboy way of life, so they get to see some of the top livestock and top competitors competing on that livestock,” Ronald Burton said.

Ronald Burton has been entertaining rodeo fans around the country for several years.

He said it’s enjoyable coming to the ‘Classic’ and getting to compete close to home.

“I’m actually from Philadelphia, Mississippi and I don’t get to work a lot of local rodeos anymore, I’m usually out west or up north but to be able to come to this event and close to home is second to none,” Burton said.

With more than 3,000 people expected to attend and money being raised, Kunkle says it is a win-win for the city of Starkville.

“We have so much fun watching the families and the kids coming and enjoy themselves,” Kunkle said. “So it is a win-win we get to raise money where you can help in the community and it is a fun time. We have thousands of volunteer hours from Rotary members in this.”

The Rotary Classic Rodeo has been held at the Horse Park since 2007.

