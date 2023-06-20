Starkville school keeps learning going with camps for students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – School is out, but learning has not stopped in the Starkville Oktibbeha School District.

The Partnership Middle School is hosting a variety of camps for students this week.

The Partnership School is offering camps during their summer intermission, teaching students fun topics in non-traditional ways. They are offering camps teaching about Chess, creative writing, and neuroscience.

The attempt is to teach their students the topics in a more hands-on way.

“This provides good opportunities for the students to learn in a non-traditional academic environment. So a lot of times they focus primarily on English language arts and math, and these help the students explore some interests, based on their age group. They get to choose which camps they would like to go to and so it allows them to focus on their interests,” said David Nicholson, teacher.

The students will also have the opportunity to visit Mississippi State University and OCH Regional Medical Center to learn more about each topic.

“We will have the opportunity to go visit OCH and have a tour of their lab, as well as speak with some doctors in radiology about the different scans and imaging tools used to see how the brain works and functions or if there might be any injuries to the brain,” said Omini Parks, teacher.

These camps teach students life skills as well.

“It has some social benefits as well. They have to be a good loser and they also have to be a good winner,” said Nicholson.

The camps will continue through Friday.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter