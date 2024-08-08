Starkville schools aim to make computers more accessible

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Families in the Starkville Oktibbeha County School District can get a free computer to use at home.

The district received a grant through the “Emergency Connectivity Fund” to purchase just over 2,100 Chromebooks.

The devices will be offered to kindergarten through Seventh-grade families who don’t have a device in their home.

Families will have to complete an application to receive the free devices.

Then on August 21, the district will hold a Distribution Day at each K through Seventh grade school.

“We know there’s a lot of boys and girls at home that may not have that device so Having that available at home will Allow them to help do their homework and do some of their assignments. We’ve also loaded a lot of the educational software on those computers that boys and girls use during the school day so we’re hoping they’ll be able to use that at home to practice also just thankful and blessed to have this opportunity for our boys and girls, and we hope it makes an impact at home,” said Superintendent Tony McGee.

The Chromebooks are pre-loaded with the same software and applications students use on devices issued at school.

