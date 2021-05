STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — After a lone season as the head coach of Starkville High School softball, Ronald Campbell and the Yellowjackets have parted ways.

“He will not be returning as our head softball coach,” Starkville Athletic Director Greg Owen said. “We appreciate all that he contributed to the program.

Starkville finished the 2021 season with a 2-10 overall record and an appearance in the first round of the MHSAA 6A playoffs.