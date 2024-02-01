Starkville sorority chapter honors sanitation workers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – They are some of our most essential workers, but they often go unnoticed.

Local members of Zeta Phi Beta sorority in Starkville took time out to recognize the city’s sanitation and environment service employees.

Volunteers served up lunch to the workers at the Sanitation Department offices.

The event was in honor of Black History Month and acknowledged the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

King’s last public event, the night before he was assassinated, was in support of sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee who were striking for better pay and working conditions.

“They really work hard, rain sleet, or snow. They have to get out and go to work, while we’re at home complaining about, ‘Well, they didn’t pick up my trash’. Well, it’s snow on the road, they’re coming, but just give them time. If they don’t come, we’re upset. If they do come, we’re fine. But, if they don’t, you realize how important they are to get that trash off your sidewalks,” said Angela Buress-Stewart, President of Pi Iota Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, Inc.

The Pi Iota Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority incorporated hosted the event.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter