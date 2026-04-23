Starkville Sports Complex hosts 2026 Senior Games of Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a day of fun and friendly competition for some area seniors in Starkville.

The 2026 edition of the Senior Games of Mississippi took over the Starkville Sportsplex today.

185 competitors from 25 facilities took part in several games.

The event is organized by the Mississippi Health Care Foundation, a non-profit that provides residents’ needs that aren’t covered by Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance.

The games give the seniors a chance to get out, meet more people, and enjoy some friendly competition.

“You know, this is an event they look forward to. They spend time preparing their costumes, their outfits, their tablescapes. So, you know it’s not just a one-day event; this is something they’ve spent weeks getting ready for,” said MS Health Care Foundation President Chad Blackard.

There was also a Senior Games for the southern half of the state in Hattiesburg today.

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