Starkville store owner delivers gifts to families in the community

Dozens lined the room to receive a present.

STARKVILLE,Miss. (WCBI)- Kids in Starkville crossed a few items off their Christmas wish list.

One store owner got into the giving spirit and handed out gifts to the community.

” Thank y’all have a merry Christmas,” said Ora Nickels.

Giving gifts…with a smile.

Nickles is the owner of Ora’s tax service.

On Saturday, Nickels filled Santa’s shoes during her second annual toy drive.

The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Now, she’s ready to give back to her community.

“This toy drive means everything to me like when I say this is my baby like this week has been nothing, but about my toy drive practically the whole year. For me to be able to help kids that are in need and to make these kids have a Christmas that means more to me than anything,” said Nickels.

Nickels says toys were arranged by different age groups.

For families who couldn’t make the trip–Nickels and her team delivered gifts to their homes.

“A lot of the apartment complexes I get in with the landlord and I get them to give me at least 10 tenants that really need the toys and what we do is get their age and size and see if they’re a boy or girl and we pre bag a lot of the toys,” said Nickels.

A sole reason to host a toy giveaway, Nickels says, is the ongoing pandemic as it put hardships on several families in the area.

“I’m not just targeting kids to have a happy Christmas but for kids that have lost everything,” said Nickels.

Now, she’s able to assist more families each year.

“Ora’s tax service has been buying toys since January the 1st up until now. I had a couple of donators the one’s that I did have I’m grateful for them,” said Nickels.

Remaining toys will be distributed to families before Christmas Day.