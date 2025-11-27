Starkville Strong helps people stay warm with 24/7 clothing drive

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Thanksgiving holiday is in full swing, and one local organization is giving back to those in need.

Starkville Strong is now offering its Winter Weather Bin to help citizens stay warm.

With low temperatures making a comeback, the proper clothing can help people stay warm when they are outside.

Although many stores are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Starkville Strong is still finding ways to give back to the community.

The non-profit organization is providing its annual 24/7 Winter Weather Bin in front of the Dunkington Art & Jewelry gift shop.

“We see people living in their cars. We hear about people roaming the streets, panhandling, and things like that,” Josh Herrington said. “So a lot of them don’t have a warm place to go, so putting this out front just gives them the ability to come by and get a blanket, some gloves, or something, where if they are living in their car, they at least have something that can keep them kind of warm throughout the cold nights.”

Anyone can pick up essential winter clothing such as jackets, gloves, hats, scarves, and more for free.

Starkville Strong’s pantry manager, Josh Herrington, said this clothing drive is just one way they strive to help the community.

“It feels good to be able to help out people who need it when they need it,” Herrington said. “We are a community, and community supports communities; our neighbors help our neighbors, that is what makes Starkville, Starkville. Anytime Starkville Strong needs help with something, we’ve always put a call to action out for the community, and they responded in big ways. So being able to help those less fortunate is just what you do, it is being a good human.”

The organization also said anyone can donate warm clothing items at any time.

“If you are buying something warm for your family, buy some socks or something, and you can just drop them off at the bi,n and it’ll stay out there 24/7 until it warms up again,” Herrington said.

The Winter Weather Bin will be available until March 2026.

