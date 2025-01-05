Starkville Strong provides clothing drive for community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The cold temperatures are here and it is getting colder.

And with that, the Starkville community decided to give back to those in need.

Starkville Strong now offers its Winter Weather Bin for the community.

Another year, another way Starkville Strong finds a way to give back to the community.

Starkville Strong is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping others.

That’s why they hosted the annual Winter Weather Bin clothing drive, offering clothes and necessary winter wear to help people stay warm.

Anyone can donate items and drop them off at the Dunkington Art and Jewelry Store.

Starkville Strong’s food pantry manager, Josh Herrington, said warm clothing is a huge need.

“Working with Starkville Strong we see people who are homeless,” Herrington said. “We see people who have less than everyone else and we also see people who have more than everyone else who want to help. So, by us putting on the Winter weather bin out there it just gives the community a chance to give back with no questions asked and no strings attached.”

Herrington said it makes him proud to be able to help those in need.

“It touches you cause you want everyone wants to give to their community and no one knows how to give to their community for us, this was just an easy way to put things out there and when you see a client come up or just someone that needs something and it gets themselves a jacket and gets a couple of coats, some gloves and, scarfs out for their kids that are in the car with them. It just kind of you know makes you feel good,” Herrington said.

Anyone can drop off or pick up items from the Winter Weather Bin at anytime.

“We don’t do it because it makes us feel good, we do it because it’s a necessity unfortunately but to know that we are helping people who need it that don’t have the funds to pay for it or otherwise, its a food feeling,” Herrington said.

Herrington said he hopes the clothing drive will inspire other communities to give back.

The Winter Weather Bin will be available until the spring.

If you want to donate any winter clothing you can look on the Starkville Strong Facebook Page for more information.

