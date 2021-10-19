Starkville students are learning about the DARE program

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Giving students the tools to make smart decisions about their health and lives. That’s what the DARE program has been doing for nearly 40 years.

And this year, the program returns to Overstreet Elementary School in Starkville.

DARE is a partnership between schools and police departments that teaches students how to resist peer pressure, and to live drug and violence-free lives.

Starkville Police Officer Tanya McWhirter, who leads the Overstreet DARE program says it also helps kids build healthier relationships.

“They see a need in the community, where it is not only impactful to bring the material to the kids, but it is also beneficial to form those bonds, healthy relationships, and hopefully down the road these children can continue to use those lessons and build upon them,” said Tonya McWhirter, D.A.R.E Officer.

Over 300 students in Starkville are expected to take part in the DARE program this year.