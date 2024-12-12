Starkville students sing Mississippi’s new state song with artist

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Starkville students get a chance to sing Mississippi’s new state song, with the man who wrote it.

Steve Azar stopped off at Sudduth Elementary to take part in a sing along of “One Mississippi” with First Graders.

Azar wrote the song, and in 2022 it was chosen by the Mississippi Legislature as the official state Song.

He and illustrator Sarah Frances Hardy also presented copies of the book “One Mississippi”, that they collaborated on.

Azar, a Mississippi native, spent several years working in Nashville, but has since moved home.

He believes it’s important for children to take pride in their home state.

“I just think that this place is really special. I’ve travelled the world, and I’ve seen every state and most every city, and there’s something about Mississippi that stands apart in such a wonderful away. And, I think it’s our people, and I just feel like that getting the opportunity to write the song, is going to give them an opportunity at a young age to take part in that, and as they grow up, they can defend their state, and maybe stay here and make a living here,” said singer/songwriter/producer, Steve Azar.

azar also made a stop in Columbus and met with kindergartners at the Lyceum at Lee.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X