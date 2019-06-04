Starkville Super Regional Dates & Times Announced

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Miss. St. Athletics) – For the third time in program history, the Mississippi State baseball program will host an NCAA Super Regional at Dudy Noble Field.

After sweeping through the 2019 NCAA Starkville Regional, No. 6 national seed Mississippi State (49-13) will host No. 11 national seed Stanford (45-12) in the NCAA Starkville Super Regional beginning on Saturday, June 8. The complete schedule for the best two-of-three series is below;

- Advertisement -

Saturday, June 8 – 2 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 9 – 8 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

Monday, June 10 – 6 p.m. CT (ESPN2; If Necessary)

After capturing its 15th NCAA Regional title in program history, the Diamond Dawgs became the 16th team in the Regional era (1999-present) to own a streak of four-straight Super Regional appearances, including one of only four SEC programs (Florida, LSU, South Carolina). MSU is the only team with an active streak of four-or-more Super Regional appearances.

In the two previous NCAA Super Regionals hosted at Dudy Noble Field, State is 2-2, sweeping the 2007 event over Clemson and falling in two games to Arizona in the 2016 Super Regional.

The Bulldogs are looking for an 11th all-time appearance at the College World Series, while Stanford is in search of its 17th trip to Omaha. The two programs have met just twice previously, with the Cardinal taking a 6-1 contest at the 1990 College World Series and an 8-6 decision in the 1996 Palo Alto Regional.