Starkville Swim Team wins gold at state championships

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Swim Team (STRK) brings home some hardware and its first state championship banner.

Last weekend, 16 athletes from Starkville competed in the Mississippi Swimming Incorporated Long Course Championships in Tupelo.

The team of 8 to 16-year-olds won in a number of categories, including state titles in the 100-meter breaststroke and 100-meter butterfly.

The team also got 2nd place in a 200-meter medley and won 5th place overall in the championship.

According to STRK head coach Donald Williams, four STRK swimmers will compete in the Southern Zone Age Group Championships in Florida next week.

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