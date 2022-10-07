Starkville Tailgates the town during homecoming weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paige Watson is glad to see downtown filled with maroon and white.

It’s a homecoming. And the Starkville Main Street Director says it’s time to show some love to the community.

“Tailgate the town is about community spirit and engagement and it really boosts the morale of the town and it gets all of our visitors here and engaged and welcomed for homecoming weekend for Mississippi State,” said Watson.

City Workers, Local retailers, and restaurant workers set tents out and provided food for everyone who is in town for homecoming.

This event has gone on for years but the Covid -19 Pandemic brought everything to a halt.

Watson says she’s happy Downtown Starkville brought back the tradition.

“So we just rebranded and brought it back and we have 40 participants this year so that’s huge. we invited all the chamber members and 40 stores are having specials and deals and tailgates today at their business,” said Watson.

Watson says events like this also help stores bring in more customers during homecoming weekend.

“This event is such a good one and a fun one to get everybody involved and it’s great. There’s so much foot traffic in town today so this is the perfect weather perfect atmosphere and the perfect time to do it for homecoming,” said Watson.

And store employees see a big difference at the cash register.

Tabitha Stewart director of retail operations at Mississippi Eyewear in Starkville says this tailgate is one way to bond with Bulldog fans

“It gives us a chance to engage with the public more people come out during days like this when it’s as beautiful as it is and we just get to see more people and get to hang out with them downtown,” said Stewart.

And after a short year of being downtown Stewart says this will allow them to gain more customers in the future.

“We’ve been here for a year so honestly it helps to let people know that we are here and it just helps for people to help pour into shopping local and staying around downtown Starkville,” said Stewart.

Watson says she hopes more stores will join in on the fun next year.