Starkville teen wins big at Distinguished Young Woman competition

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) – Starkville’s Distinguished Young Woman brings home the title at the state competition.

Lori Feng was named the 2019 winner Saturday night in Meridian.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the medallion, she took home overall awards in the talent and scholastic categories as well as a preliminary award for self-expression.

Feng says it’s been a fun and exciting week and a wonderful life experience.

“It was amazing because this year all the girls were so friendly and nice and supportive and that was really inspiring to see. because one reason I do DYW is because it doesn’t feel like a competition at all. and with so much scholarship money on the line it’s really easy to make it seem like it’s super competitive but all of the girls are so supportive this entire week of everyone and I think that’s one of the things that I love about DYW so much, ” said Feng.

She will go on to compete next summer in Mobile for the national title.

This post contains contributions from our state-wide news partner WTOK.