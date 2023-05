Starkville to name Mark Monaghan as next head baseball coach

Starkville is set to hire Mark Monaghan as its next head baseball coach, the Starkville Daily News reported. Monaghan will return home to Starkville — where he played under Danny Carlisle — after spending 11 years as the head coach at Desoto Central. He led the Jaguars to three state championships, five north half championships and six district titles.