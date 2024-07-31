Starkville Utilities breaks ground on new EV fast-charging station

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Utilities broke ground on a new EV fast-charging station.

The ChargePoint station is being built in a city-owned parking lot near the intersection of Lampkin and Jackson streets.

Once built, two vehicles can be charged at the same time.

The $216,000 project was mostly paid for through grants.

Starkville Utilities did spend $18,000 from the organization’s capital improvement project to pay for the charging station.

The utility says customers will be able to eat and shop downtown while their car charges.

Construction is expected to be completed in late September.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X