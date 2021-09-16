Starkville Utilities is encouraging residents to call them first if they see or experience electric or water problems

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – They can’t fix them if they don’t know about them.

That’s true for public works departments everywhere.

Starkville Utilities is encouraging residents to call them first if they see or experience electric or water problems.

On Wednesday, crews worked into the night to get a line fixed on South Montgomery Street.

They were alerted by a resident, and they had the repair done by midnight.

Starkville Utilities General Manager says their main number is the best way to get through, and it works day or night.

“We ask for them to call in; let us know. We put it into a tracking system that generates work orders, and it is prioritized. So, each one of those requests we try to deal with within about a week to ten days, depending on the nature and severity of the issue.,” said Terry Kemp, G.M. Starkville Utilities.

Kemp says emergencies go to the top of the list if they are affecting safety, or if people are out of service.