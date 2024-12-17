Starkville Utilities issues widespread Boil Water Notice

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)

[PRESS RELEASE]

BOIL WATER ALERT

Due to a water main break and extended outage, a Boil Water Notice is in effect for Starkville Utilities customers off Highway 12 and Old Highway 12 west of Highway 25. This includes New Light Road, Shell Gas Station, Lakeside Student Living , The Links, Pinecrest Rd, Arbor Drive , Montgomery Gardens, Whispering Pines Circle, Wood Creek Rd, Diamond Cove Ln, Cowcreek Rd, Asbury Drive, Ashwood Drive, Alpine Dr, Little Wood Drive , Sapling Ln , Ridgewood Rd, Lake Valley Dr, Valley Rd , West Wood Rd , Fatherland Rd , Lynn Odom Rd, Densbrook Lane, Kitty Lane, W Union, Tyler Rd & Carly Ln, Bluefield Rd , Colby Ln, ALL of Sunset Subdivision & Oliver Jackson Rd, and Longview Rd.

All other water customers are not impacted and can continue normal operations.

Water samples are being taken to the state water lab for testing with results expected Wednesday morning.

Customers in the affected areas are urged to boil water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, or making ice.

Starkville Utilities will provide updates as soon as more information is available. Meanwhile, we thank our customers for their patience and understanding.