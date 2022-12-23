Starkville warming shelter on Lynn Lane will remain open two more nights

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The warming shelter in Starkville will be open for two more nights.

The Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency opened the Safe Room on Lynn Lane last night.

It will reopen tonight at 8 p.m. and will stay open until 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

EMA Director Kristen Campanella said the warming shelter will also be open during those same hours on Saturday night.

Cots, blankets, and snacks are available.

For more information call or possible assistance to get to the shelter call the EMA at (662) 320-7250.

