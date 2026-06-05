Starkville woman accused of taking shots at someone else’s car

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman is in the Oktibbeha Jail accused of taking shots at someone else’s car.

Starkville Police responded to a shots-fired call at Brookville Garden Apartments a little after 8 pm on Thursday, June 4.

The incident involved shots being fired into an unoccupied vehicle.

26-year-old Nykhira Singleton was arrested and charged with felony Malicious Mischief, discharging a firearm in city limits, and several traffic offenses.

Starkville Police say the people involved in this incident knew each other.

The investigation is still open.

Anyone with information should call the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.