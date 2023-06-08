Starkville woman is dedicated to her role as caregiver for her dad

After her mother passed away, she continued as a caregiver role for her father, helping him navigate the stressful, emotional, and new life of living with dementia.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Although they may be adults now, more and more children find themselves taking care of their parents. Candice Williams never dreamed she would be the caregiver to the people that gave her life and care growing up.

Candice Williams of Starkville is dedicated to her role as a caregiver.

“I believe in honor, so honoring my parents was a no-brainer,” Williams said.

Williams decided to become a full-time caregiver when her mother, Helen, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 10 years ago. Now, she takes care of her father, Bobby Williams, who is living with dementia and every day is different.

“I do believe it is a full circle moment,” Candice Williams said. “I believe I have to give them their flowers the same way they took care of me.”

Bobby Williams has accomplished a lot in his life, and nowadays, he enjoys making TikToks with his daughter in their home.

“He’s just become TikTok famous,” Candice Williams said. “We built that just to create the memories just to have, and I’m glad we started it when we did.”

The Williams family is one of the 6.7 million people diagnosed with the brain disease.

In fact, the Alzheimer’s Association reported one in nine Americans over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Candice Williams said she is in an honorary position, and even through the rough times, it’s always worth it at the end of the day.

“I’ve been built through this,” Williams said. “I’ve become a stronger woman. I’ve become the person that I am today because honestly by making the choice, by honestly having a choice, I love doing what I do…The one thing that I do share with my daddy every day is that I’m not gonna leave his side. so every day, I constantly remind him that I’m not gonna leave his side, and I’m not.”

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

It’s estimated more than 57,000 Mississippians are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Candice Williams encourages others that are in a similar situation to have a support group.

