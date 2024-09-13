Starkville woman serves elected officials lunch in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman continues to bring people together for good food and fellowship.

Minnie Fox has been hosting a luncheon for the past 20 years elected officials and their constituents.

Today she once again welcomed state lawmakers, county and circuit court judges, members of the sheriff’s department and other political leaders to her home in the Blackjack community for a home-cooked meal and conversation.

The lunch spread included different meats, sides and desserts.

Fox worked as a cook at the Oktibbeha County Jail for many years and says that’s where she got her inspiration to give back.

“I love people, I love giving, I love sharing, I just love to do things. And I do it from my heart. Not for a name; But everything I do, I do it for God”, said Fox.

“I just enjoy the people – seeing the people. And I’m still an Oktibbeha County constable and I get to see people I’ve worked with and been around at the sheriff’s department”, said Oktibbeha County constable James Lindsey.

A number of volunteers help Fox prepare and serve the food. She says she looks forward to having dozens of houseguests for lunch each year.

