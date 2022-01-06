Starkville’s Fire Chief named State Director of Fire Chiefs

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville’s Fire Chief is getting region-wide recognition.

Chief Charles Yarbrough has been named the State Director of Fire Chiefs for the state of Mississippi by the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs.

As state director, Yarbrough will oversee over 900 departments across the state.

He will serve as a go-between for local departments and the Fire Chief’s Association.

Mississippi is one of ten states covered by the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs.