Starkville’s first food truck rolls in to town

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new restaurant in Starkville bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase “drive-thru.”

As in, this new eatery might “drive-thru” an area near you.

It’s Riley Jo’s StrEATery food truck.

The new establishment opened on Monday. You may have seen it parked outside of Cadence Bank in downtown Starkville.

The mobile restaurant is Mexican-style and serves everything from tacos, burritos, nachos, and even churros and tamales.

Folks lined up down the block to have their order taken.

Customer Robert Taylor said it’s nice to see new businesses finding their way to Starkville.

“I definitely think it’s good for Starkville to kind of grow up and have a lot of new businesses coming in and sort of more modern things that are more popular in the bigger cities,” said Taylor.

Folks at Riley J’s say the eatery will be open on a daily basis in downtown Starkville.